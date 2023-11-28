Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Hajduboeszoermenyi jaras, Hungary

1 room apartment in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
1 room apartment
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€67,881
3 room apartment in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€91,731
4 room apartment in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
4 room apartment
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€44,293
2 room apartment in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€79,281
2 room apartment in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€81,509
2 room apartment in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€99,593
2 room apartment in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€70,764
3 room apartment in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€183,199
