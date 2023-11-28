Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary

apartments
8
houses
22
30 properties total found
2 room house in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
2 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€93,041
4 room house in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€209,408
1 room apartment in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
1 room apartment
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€67,881
3 room apartment in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€91,731
2 room house in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
2 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€77,316
4 room house in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€67,881
4 room house in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€179,530
4 room apartment in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
4 room apartment
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€44,293
2 room house in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
2 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€83,606
2 room apartment in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€79,281
5 room house in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
5 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€204,166
2 room apartment in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€81,509
4 room house in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€104,573
3 room house in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€78,364
4 room house in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€108,766
2 room apartment in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€99,593
2 room apartment in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€70,764
3 room apartment in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
3 room apartment
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€183,199
4 room house in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€117,677
2 room house in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
2 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€60,280
2 room house in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
2 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€75,743
4 room house in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€170,357
3 room house in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€118,527
3 room house in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
3 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€144,603
4 room house in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€102,723
4 room house in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€109,815
5 room house in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
5 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
€221,250
2 room house in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
2 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€46,094
5 room house in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
5 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
€104,835
4 room house in Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
4 room house
Hajduboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€222,774
