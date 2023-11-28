Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Gyoengyoes, Hungary

2 room apartment in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
2 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Gas convector, 55 square meters, Large dining-kitchen, Perfect space utilization…
€60,018
5 room apartment in Gyoengyoes, Hungary
5 room apartment
Gyoengyoes, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€197,545
