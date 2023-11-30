Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Gyoemro, Hungary

3 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€71,319
3 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€111,353
House in Gyoemro, Hungary
House
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
€86,542
2 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
2 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
€104,637
3 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€158,811
3 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
€146,596
2 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
2 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€86,279
4 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
4 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
€157,086
2 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
2 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€121,945
3 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Look no further, because you have found it: your DREAM HOME is here! In addition, you don't …
€214,545
3 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€175,706
4 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
4 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
€180,689
3 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
€209,798
4 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
4 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
€144,210
House in Gyoemro, Hungary
House
Gyoemro, Hungary
Area 90 m²
€70,807
3 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
€183,311
4 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
4 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€78,150
4 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
4 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€112,766
9 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
9 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Next to the park of the Teleki castle, I offer a house with several apartments, even suitabl…
€616,282
3 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€52,187
4 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
4 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
€128,239
3 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€33,830
4 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
4 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
€170,199
2 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
2 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€73,167
House in Gyoemro, Hungary
House
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 16 m²
€11,801
2 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
2 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Far from the street, in a protected area, a small family house is for sale. The house was bu…
€91,787
3 room house in Gyoemro, Hungary
3 room house
Gyoemro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€157,349
