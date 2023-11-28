Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Gyal, Hungary

houses
36
36 properties total found
5 room house in Gyal, Hungary
5 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
€223,105
3 room house in Gyal, Hungary
3 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€223,368
5 room house in Gyal, Hungary
5 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
€183,924
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
€210,202
3 room house in Gyal, Hungary
3 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€101,173
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€149,788
5 room house in Gyal, Hungary
5 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 146 m²
€183,635
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
€183,687
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€209,966
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
€249,384
8 room house in Gyal, Hungary
8 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 171 m²
€209,966
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
€420,194
5 room house in Gyal, Hungary
5 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€241,763
5 room house in Gyal, Hungary
5 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
€241,763
9 room house in Gyal, Hungary
9 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
€617,547
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€183,687
3 room house in Gyal, Hungary
3 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
€234,187
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€197,085
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
€196,827
5 room house in Gyal, Hungary
5 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
€180,008
6 room house in Gyal, Hungary
6 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
€331,546
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€315,343
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€181,322
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€168,183
6 room house in Gyal, Hungary
6 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
€141,642
House in Gyal, Hungary
House
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€112,735
5 room house in Gyal, Hungary
5 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
€366,586
5 room house in Gyal, Hungary
5 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
€243,077
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 195 m²
€467,759
4 room house in Gyal, Hungary
4 room house
Gyal, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€193,148
