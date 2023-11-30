Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Goed, Hungary

28 properties total found
3 room house in Goed, Hungary
3 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
€158,811
Leave a request
3 room house in Goed, Hungary
3 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
€225,926
Leave a request
3 room house in Goed, Hungary
3 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€150,857
Leave a request
3 room house in Goed, Hungary
3 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€142,925
Leave a request
5 room house in Goed, Hungary
5 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€397,425
Leave a request
3 room house in Goed, Hungary
3 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€195,929
Leave a request
4 room house in Goed, Hungary
4 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€264,862
Leave a request
4 room house in Goed, Hungary
4 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€178,066
Leave a request
5 room house in Goed, Hungary
5 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
€393,109
Leave a request
4 room house in Goed, Hungary
4 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
€304,869
Leave a request
4 room house in Goed, Hungary
4 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
€277,983
Leave a request
5 room house in Goed, Hungary
5 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 219 m²
€469,423
Leave a request
House in Goed, Hungary
House
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€86,017
Leave a request
3 room house in Goed, Hungary
3 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
€416,974
Leave a request
5 room house in Goed, Hungary
5 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€235,997
Leave a request
5 room house in Goed, Hungary
5 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
€222,910
Leave a request
2 room house in Goed, Hungary
2 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€115,363
Leave a request
5 room house in Goed, Hungary
5 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
€304,181
Leave a request
5 room house in Goed, Hungary
5 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
€367,120
Leave a request
2 room house in Goed, Hungary
2 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 78 m²
€104,637
Leave a request
2 room house in Goed, Hungary
2 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
€116,700
Leave a request
6 room house in Goed, Hungary
6 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
€200,593
Leave a request
6 room house in Goed, Hungary
6 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
€235,761
Leave a request
4 room house in Goed, Hungary
4 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€236,023
Leave a request
4 room house in Goed, Hungary
4 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
€225,533
Leave a request
4 room house in Goed, Hungary
4 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
€207,176
Leave a request
4 room house in Goed, Hungary
4 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
€235,997
Leave a request
8 room house in Goed, Hungary
8 room house
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€170,461
Leave a request
