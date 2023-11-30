Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Goed
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Goed, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 room apartment in Goed, Hungary
3 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€130,862
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Goed, Hungary
3 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€138,729
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Goed, Hungary
5 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€243,628
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Goed, Hungary
3 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€170,199
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Goed, Hungary
1 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
€73,167
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Goed, Hungary
3 room apartment
Goed, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€157,086
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir