  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Fonyod
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Fonyod, Hungary

14 properties total found
3 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€136,286
5 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
5 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
€222,512
6 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
6 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€196,566
House in Fonyod, Hungary
House
Fonyod, Hungary
Area 26 m²
€0
8 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
8 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€223,621
5 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
5 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
€366,661
4 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
4 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 114 m²
€157,773
4 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
4 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€115,630
3 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
€131,433
8 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
8 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 126 m²
€289,733
3 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
€197,282
5 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
5 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€340,452
8 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
8 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€209,408
3 room house in Fonyod, Hungary
3 room house
Fonyod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
€112,436
