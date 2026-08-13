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Houses for sale in Fonyod, Hungary

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House in Fonyod, Hungary
House
Fonyod, Hungary
In Fonyód, one of the most scenic locations on the southern shore of Lake Balaton, near the …
$404,060
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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