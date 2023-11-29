Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Land
  4. Esztergom

Lands for sale in Esztergom, Hungary

8 properties total found
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 1 431 m²
€50,885
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 924 m²
€71,761
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 1 266 m²
€25,573
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 930 m²
€23,224
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 708 m²
€41,491
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 580 m²
€78,648
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 2 930 m²
€102,277
Plot of land in Esztergom, Hungary
Plot of land
Esztergom, Hungary
Area 1 817 m²
€62,601
