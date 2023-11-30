Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ercsi, Hungary

houses
15
15 properties total found
5 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
5 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 153 m²
€65,841
2 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
2 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€68,485
6 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
6 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
€168,966
7 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
7 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
€100,480
3 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
3 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€74,038
2 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
2 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€131,946
2 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
2 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€39,663
2 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
2 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 27 m²
€42,043
2 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
2 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€26,178
4 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
4 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€145,168
4 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
4 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€74,831
4 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
4 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
€175,841
2 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
2 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€66,899
6 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
6 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
€153,100
3 room house in Ercsi, Hungary
3 room house
Ercsi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€92,548
