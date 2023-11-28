Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Enying

Residential properties for sale in Enying, Hungary

houses
29
30 properties total found
5 room house in Enying, Hungary
5 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€144,148
4 room house in Enying, Hungary
4 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
€123,181
1 room apartment in Enying, Hungary
1 room apartment
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
€26,183
3 room house in Enying, Hungary
3 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€55,038
5 room house in Enying, Hungary
5 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€55,038
5 room house in Enying, Hungary
5 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
€204,428
4 room house in Enying, Hungary
4 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
€67,881
5 room house in Enying, Hungary
5 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
€128,423
6 room house in Enying, Hungary
6 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€191,062
4 room house in Enying, Hungary
4 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€81,221
5 room house in Enying, Hungary
5 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€256,846
5 room house in Enying, Hungary
5 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€86,489
2 room house in Enying, Hungary
2 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€46,652
3 room house in Enying, Hungary
3 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€110,077
3 room house in Enying, Hungary
3 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€65,260
3 room house in Enying, Hungary
3 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€117,677
7 room house in Enying, Hungary
7 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 305 m²
€225,395
4 room house in Enying, Hungary
4 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€144,148
4 room house in Enying, Hungary
4 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 179 m²
€178,220
4 room house in Enying, Hungary
4 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€80,985
2 room house in Enying, Hungary
2 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€57,659
3 room house in Enying, Hungary
3 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€71,090
8 room house in Enying, Hungary
8 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€91,731
5 room house in Enying, Hungary
5 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€149,128
5 room house in Enying, Hungary
5 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 282 m²
€131,433
3 room house in Enying, Hungary
3 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€38,003
5 room house in Enying, Hungary
5 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
€124,492
5 room house in Enying, Hungary
5 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
€119,512
9 room house in Enying, Hungary
9 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 1
Area 324 m²
€137,807
4 room house in Enying, Hungary
4 room house
Enying, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€97,192
