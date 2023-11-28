Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Dunaujvaros

Residential properties for sale in Dunaujvaros, Hungary

apartments
27
houses
5
32 properties total found
1 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
1 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€49,535
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€51,107
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€61,591
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€44,293
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€57,397
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
€65,260
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€54,776
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€54,776
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€68,405
Leave a request
3 room house in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
3 room house
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€66,832
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
3 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€73,122
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€74,171
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€78,364
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€54,776
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€46,914
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€58,970
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€54,776
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€62,901
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€52,155
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€57,659
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€70,502
Leave a request
House in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
House
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 12 m²
€28,830
Leave a request
2 room house in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room house
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
€46,914
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€53,996
Leave a request
4 room house in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
€196,304
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
1 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€50,845
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
1 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
€46,914
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
4 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€57,659
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€70,853
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Dunaujvaros, Hungary
2 room apartment
Dunaujvaros, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€62,951
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir