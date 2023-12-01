Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Csanadpalota, Hungary

House in Csanadpalota, Hungary
House
Csanadpalota, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 57 m²
€8,524
per month
2 room house in Csanadpalota, Hungary
2 room house
Csanadpalota, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€29,302
per month
