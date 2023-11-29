Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Cegledi jaras

Commercial real estate in Cegledi jaras, Hungary

Cegled
7
9 properties total found
Commercial in Cegled, Hungary
Commercial
Cegled, Hungary
Area 401 m²
€401,859
Commercial in Cegled, Hungary
Commercial
Cegled, Hungary
Area 50 m²
€80,739
Commercial in Danszentmiklos, Hungary
Commercial
Danszentmiklos, Hungary
Area 600 m²
€652,369
Commercial in Cegled, Hungary
Commercial
Cegled, Hungary
Area 10 577 m²
€799,544
Commercial in Ujszilvas, Hungary
Commercial
Ujszilvas, Hungary
Area 395 m²
€83,503
Commercial in Cegled, Hungary
Commercial
Cegled, Hungary
Area 90 m²
€78,023
Commercial in Cegled, Hungary
Commercial
Cegled, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€391,936
Commercial in Cegled, Hungary
Commercial
Cegled, Hungary
Area 65 m²
€51,997
Commercial in Cegled, Hungary
Commercial
Cegled, Hungary
Area 380 m²
€810,002
