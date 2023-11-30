Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Commercial
  4. Cegled

Commercial real estate in Cegled, Hungary

3 properties total found
Commercial in Cegled, Hungary
Commercial
Cegled, Hungary
Area 50 m²
€82,100
Leave a request
Commercial in Cegled, Hungary
Commercial
Cegled, Hungary
Area 600 m²
€411,827
Leave a request
Commercial in Cegled, Hungary
Commercial
Cegled, Hungary
Area 800 m²
€398,542
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir