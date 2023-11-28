Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Bonyhadi jaras, Hungary

Bonyhad
8
13 properties total found
3 room apartment in Bonyhad, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bonyhad, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€68,667
3 room house in Bonyhad, Hungary
3 room house
Bonyhad, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€30,140
3 room house in Ciko, Hungary
3 room house
Ciko, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
€33,809
3 room apartment in Bonyhad, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bonyhad, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€68,482
3 room house in Bonyhad, Hungary
3 room house
Bonyhad, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€78,364
4 room apartment in Bonyhad, Hungary
4 room apartment
Bonyhad, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€152,011
3 room apartment in Bonyhad, Hungary
3 room apartment
Bonyhad, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€90,158
2 room house in Kety, Hungary
2 room house
Kety, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€62,115
3 room house in Kakasd, Hungary
3 room house
Kakasd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€65,260
4 room house in Mocseny, Hungary
4 room house
Mocseny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
€97,455
4 room house in Aparhant, Hungary
4 room house
Aparhant, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
€60,317
5 room house in Bonyhad, Hungary
5 room house
Bonyhad, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
€311,884
2 room apartment in Bonyhad, Hungary
2 room apartment
Bonyhad, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
€22,277
