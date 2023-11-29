Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Biatorbagy, Hungary

House in Biatorbagy, Hungary
House
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Area 107 m²
In the popular and premium part of Biatorbágy, there is a 33-unit residential park where fam…
€0
Leave a request
7 room house in Biatorbagy, Hungary
7 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 410 m²
€915,244
Leave a request
6 room house in Biatorbagy, Hungary
6 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 256 m²
€705,446
Leave a request
2 room house in Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€94,147
Leave a request
8 room house in Biatorbagy, Hungary
8 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 265 m²
€419,570
Leave a request
3 room house in Biatorbagy, Hungary
3 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€63,202
Leave a request
5 room house in Biatorbagy, Hungary
5 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 010 m²
€1,05M
Leave a request
6 room house in Biatorbagy, Hungary
6 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
€262,248
Leave a request
7 room house in Biatorbagy, Hungary
7 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
€463,916
Leave a request
2 room house in Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€118,011
Leave a request
2 room house in Biatorbagy, Hungary
2 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€78,412
Leave a request
4 room house in Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€390,749
Leave a request
4 room house in Biatorbagy, Hungary
4 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 169 m²
€262,221
Leave a request
6 room house in Biatorbagy, Hungary
6 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€207,176
Leave a request
5 room house in Biatorbagy, Hungary
5 room house
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€521,873
Leave a request
