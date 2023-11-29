Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Berhida, Hungary

houses
3
3 properties total found
3 room house in Berhida, Hungary
3 room house
Berhida, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€56,383
8 room house in Berhida, Hungary
8 room house
Berhida, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
€180,951
4 room house in Berhida, Hungary
4 room house
Berhida, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
€20,980
