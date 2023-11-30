Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Berettyoujfalui jaras

Residential properties for sale in Berettyoujfalui jaras, Hungary

Berettyoujfalu
4
13 properties total found
2 room apartment in Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
2 room apartment
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€60,817
2 room house in Berekboeszoermeny, Hungary
2 room house
Berekboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€26,178
4 room house in Komadi, Hungary
4 room house
Komadi, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€76,418
2 room house in Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
2 room house
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€114,230
2 room house in Mezosas, Hungary
2 room house
Mezosas, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€25,120
3 room house in Berekboeszoermeny, Hungary
3 room house
Berekboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€36,530
3 room house in Mezosas, Hungary
3 room house
Mezosas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€26,018
3 room house in Vancsod, Hungary
3 room house
Vancsod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€23,772
7 room house in Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
7 room house
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
€152,167
2 room house in Berekboeszoermeny, Hungary
2 room house
Berekboeszoermeny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
€31,537
3 room house in Vancsod, Hungary
3 room house
Vancsod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€18,370
3 room house in Vancsod, Hungary
3 room house
Vancsod, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
€13,114
3 room house in Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
3 room house
Berettyoujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€170,826
