Houses for sale in Barcs, Hungary

19 properties total found
2 room house in Barcs, Hungary
2 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€57,420
3 room house in Szulok, Hungary
3 room house
Szulok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
€80,199
6 room house in Barcs, Hungary
6 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
€40,624
4 room house in Barcs, Hungary
4 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€28,973
2 room house in Barcs, Hungary
2 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€20,967
5 room house in Barcs, Hungary
5 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€109,553
4 room house in Barcs, Hungary
4 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
€148,079
4 room house in Barcs, Hungary
4 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€112,436
3 room house in Szulok, Hungary
3 room house
Szulok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
€36,692
6 room house in Barcs, Hungary
6 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
€76,384
House in Barcs, Hungary
House
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
€33,023
6 room house in Barcs, Hungary
6 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
€393,131
House in Barcs, Hungary
House
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
€6,585
4 room house in Barcs, Hungary
4 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
€62,901
6 room house in Barcs, Hungary
6 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
€138,906
3 room house in Barcs, Hungary
3 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€84,286
6 room house in Szulok, Hungary
6 room house
Szulok, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 229 m²
€141,265
2 room house in Barcs, Hungary
2 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€27,519
3 room house in Barcs, Hungary
3 room house
Barcs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€43,244
