Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Balatonfuzfo

Residential properties for sale in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary

apartments
5
houses
4
9 properties total found
4 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€123,256
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 room apartment
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
€157,086
Leave a request
4 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
4 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€138,991
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€88,902
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
2 room apartment
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€215,515
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€199,308
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€196,817
Leave a request
3 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
3 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€183,311
Leave a request
8 room house in Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
8 room house
Balatonfuzfo, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 254 m²
€416,974
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir