Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Baktaloranthazai jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Baktaloranthazai jaras, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room house in Ofeherto, Hungary
3 room house
Ofeherto, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€92,114
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Ofeherto, Hungary
4 room house
Ofeherto, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€49,884
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Ofeherto, Hungary
2 room house
Ofeherto, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
€31,672
per month
Leave a request
7 room house in Baktaloranthaza, Hungary
7 room house
Baktaloranthaza, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
€104,255
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Ofeherto, Hungary
3 room house
Ofeherto, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
€41,702
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Baktaloranthazai jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir