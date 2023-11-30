Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Badacsonytomaj
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
9 properties total found
3 room house in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
3 room house
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€145,168
Leave a request
7 room house in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
7 room house
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 281 m²
€436,032
Leave a request
2 room house in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
2 room house
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€92,283
Leave a request
2 room house in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
2 room house
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€70,072
Leave a request
6 room house in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
6 room house
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 266 m²
€526,199
Leave a request
9 room house in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
9 room house
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
€252,297
Leave a request
2 room house in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
2 room house
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
€209,985
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Villa 5 rooms
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 3
We are pleased to be able to offer you a well-kept, year-round habitable single-family house…
€699,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
4 room house
Badacsonytomaj, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
€130,091
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir