Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Ajkai jaras
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Ajkai jaras, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
1 room apartment in Ajka, Hungary
1 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€22,816
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Ajka, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€87,328
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€52,318
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€49,696
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€79,986
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€62,415
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€47,178
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€65,300
Leave a request

Properties features in Ajkai jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir