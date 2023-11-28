Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Ajka

Residential properties for sale in Ajka, Hungary

apartments
12
houses
13
25 properties total found
1 room apartment in Ajka, Hungary
1 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€22,862
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€49,903
Leave a request
2 room house in Ajka, Hungary
2 room house
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€57,813
Leave a request
House in Ajka, Hungary
House
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
€12,877
Leave a request
3 room house in Ajka, Hungary
3 room house
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€78,573
Leave a request
6 room house in Ajka, Hungary
6 room house
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
€275,925
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Ajka, Hungary
3 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€87,508
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Ajka, Hungary
1 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€26,252
Leave a request
6 room house in Ajka, Hungary
6 room house
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€76,208
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€65,171
Leave a request
2 room house in Ajka, Hungary
2 room house
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€75,682
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€52,426
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€49,798
Leave a request
2 room house in Ajka, Hungary
2 room house
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€1,02M
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€27,593
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€80,150
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€62,543
Leave a request
2 room house in Ajka, Hungary
2 room house
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€72,266
Leave a request
4 room house in Ajka, Hungary
4 room house
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€183,687
Leave a request
3 room house in Ajka, Hungary
3 room house
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€106,428
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
€47,337
Leave a request
3 room house in Ajka, Hungary
3 room house
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€65,434
Leave a request
4 room house in Ajka, Hungary
4 room house
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
This large-scale family house is located on the high point of Ajka, on Kórházdomb, which can…
€111,831
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ajka, Hungary
2 room apartment
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€65,520
Leave a request
2 room house in Ajka, Hungary
2 room house
Ajka, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€49,732
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir