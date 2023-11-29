Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Abony

Residential properties for sale in Abony, Hungary

houses
11
11 properties total found
4 room house in Abony, Hungary
4 room house
Abony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
€111,455
Leave a request
3 room house in Abony, Hungary
3 room house
Abony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
€9,179
Leave a request
3 room house in Abony, Hungary
3 room house
Abony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 163 m²
€157,086
Leave a request
2 room house in Abony, Hungary
2 room house
Abony, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
€98,343
Leave a request
3 room house in Abony, Hungary
3 room house
Abony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€49,827
Leave a request
3 room house in Abony, Hungary
3 room house
Abony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
€42,615
Leave a request
3 room house in Abony, Hungary
3 room house
Abony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€57,694
Leave a request
House in Abony, Hungary
House
Abony, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€47,205
Leave a request
3 room house in Abony, Hungary
3 room house
Abony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€40,648
Leave a request
3 room house in Abony, Hungary
3 room house
Abony, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
€44,320
Leave a request
4 room house in Abony, Hungary
4 room house
Abony, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€94,409
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir