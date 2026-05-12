Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Honduras
  3. Bay Islands
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Bay Islands, Honduras

;
Roatan
4
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in French Harbour, Honduras
Premium Premium
3 bedroom house
French Harbour, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 316 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury Oceanfront Living with Panoramic Caribbean Views Welcome to this exceptional ocean…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in French Harbour, Honduras
Premium Premium
3 bedroom house
French Harbour, Honduras
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Discover island living in this 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home located in the Brick Bay community…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Wendy Roatan Realty & Associates
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bay Islands, Honduras

with Garage
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go