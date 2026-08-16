Hotels for sale in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Regional Unit of South Athens, Greece

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сommercial properties
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4 properties total found
Hotel 2 200 m² in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Hotel 2 200 m²
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Area 2 200 m²
Location: Glyfada (Southern Suburbs) In the center of Athenian Riviera, just a breath aw…
$35,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 4 022 m² in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 4 022 m²
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Area 4 022 m²
There is offered for sale in Athens a hotel of total area 4.022 sq.m in total 84 rooms. It…
$29,52M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 4 000 m² in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 4 000 m²
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Area 4 000 m²
For sale hotel of 4000 sq.meters in Athens. The hotel has one level. The owners will be …
$29,52M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Hotel 1 000 m² in Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Hotel 1 000 m²
Municipality of Elliniko - Argyroupoli, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
For sale a hotel in Athens with a total area of 1,000 sq.m. The basement consists of war…
$3,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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