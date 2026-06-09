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Condos for sale in Regional Unit of Central Athens, Greece

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1 property total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Condo 1 bedroom
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
🔥 Golden Visa Athens Centre | €260K | Last Unit We are delighted to present an exclusive …
$299,817
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