  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Paiania
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Paiania, Greece

3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Paiania, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 132 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. c…
€375,000
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Paiania, Greece
4 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€270,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Paiania, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€167,000
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Paiania, Greece
1 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Paiania, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€110,000
