  2. Greece
  New residence with a parking close to the center of Glyfada, Greece

New residence with a parking close to the center of Glyfada, Greece

Attica, Greece
€500,000
New residence with a parking close to the center of Glyfada, Greece
About the complex

We offer apartments with balconies and parking spaces.

Some flats have a view of the sea.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Heat pumps
  • Grohe sanitary ware
  • Italian kitchens
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet area, in the southern part of Athens.

  • Metro station - 1.2 km
  • Center of Peristeri - 3 km
  • Shops and restaurants - 150 meters
  • School - 200 meters
  • Airport - 26.5 km
  • Hospital - 1 km
New building location
Attica, Greece

New residence with a parking close to the center of Glyfada, Greece
Attica, Greece
from
€500,000
