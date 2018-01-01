New residence with a parking close to the center of Glyfada, Greece

We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms.
The residence features an underground parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Security door
Solar water heater
Alarm
LED lighting
"Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the city center and near the sea.
Pharmacy - 230 meters
Metro station - 700 meters
Primary school - 500 meters
Park - 700 meters
We offer luminous and functional apartments with large terraces, parking spaces, storerooms.
The residence features a garden and an underground parking.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Solar water heaters
LED lighting
"Smart Home" system
Alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
Metro station - 1.1 km
Supermarket - 1 km
Stadium - 900 meters
Grove - 1.8 km
We offer luminous minimalist apartments with parking spaces.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Heat pump
Solar panels
Solar water heaters
LED lighting
Aluminium windows
Security door
"Smart Home" system
Alarm
Modern kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a popular area near the centre of Thessaloniki.
Bank - 550 meters
Pharmacy - 210 meters
Supermarket - 500 meters
Primary schools - 350 meters
Kids' playground - 220 meters