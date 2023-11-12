Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Nea Kallikratia

Commercial real estate in Nea Kallikratia, Greece

9 properties total found
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS4241 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Irakleia for €650.000 . This 300…
€650,000
Commercial real estate in Settlement "Vines", Greece
Commercial real estate
Settlement "Vines", Greece
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 370 m²
Property Code: HPS2475 - Building FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for €950.000 . T…
€950,000
Hotel 12 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in "Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Hotel 12 rooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
"Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Rooms 12
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
Available for sale a residential complex in Halkidiki.Consists of:A detached house of 140 sq…
€950,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 770 m²
Number of floors 1
The commercial property for sale is 770 sq.m., and is located in the entrance of Khalkidiki'…
€870,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
In one of the most popular touristic villages of Khalkidiki, a building of 67 sqm is for sal…
€550,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in "Lower Peace" Settlement", Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
"Lower Peace" Settlement", Greece
Rooms 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
4 ground floor studios of a total area of 120 sqm (100 sq.m.),locatedin Kallikratia, in an e…
€160,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Nea Kallikratia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 200 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the furniture w…
€450,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Agios Pavlos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Agios Pavlos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 160 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the window…
€330,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in "Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
"Phoenix" settlement", Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. A view of the sea opens up from the window…
€550,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir