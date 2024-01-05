Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Land
  4. Limenas Chersonisou

Lands for sale in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece

62 properties total found
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€129,000
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€399,000
Plot of land in Piskopiano, Greece
Plot of land
Piskopiano, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
€95,000
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
€95,000
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 265 sq.meters
€120,000
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4423 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€199,000
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 2119 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 20…
€140,000
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1598 sq.meters in Crete
€200,000
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 405 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€149,000
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 9600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€300,000
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 5500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€160,000
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 4750 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€160,000
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale is a buildable plot of land in Ano Hersonissos, just 3 minutes drive from the villa…
€70,000
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€260,000
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€390,000
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale fenced land of 610 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Price on request
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8333 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 280 sq.me…
Price on request
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 351 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 737 sq.met…
Price on request
Plot of land in Koutouloufari, Greece
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 77000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Price on request
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 215 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€250,000
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 335 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 335 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€300,000
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€210,000
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 357 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€250,000
Plot of land in Hersonissos, Greece
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€120,000
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 6 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€240,000
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 8 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€800,000
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 346 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1346 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€1,50M
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 293 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 1293 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€1,30M
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 3 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 3600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€300,000
Plot of land in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 199 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale land of 2199 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€260,000
