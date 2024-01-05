Lands for sale in Limenas Chersonisou, Greece

UAE
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€129,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 4000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€399,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Piskopiano, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
€95,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 2600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, building permissio…
€95,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 265 sq.meters
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4423 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€199,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 2119 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 20…
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 1598 sq.meters in Crete
€200,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 405 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€149,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 9600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 5500 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity…
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 4750 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€160,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
For sale is a buildable plot of land in Ano Hersonissos, just 3 minutes drive from the villa…
€70,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1
100 m²
1
For sale land of 2600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 5000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€390,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
1
For sale fenced land of 610 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity …
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 8333 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 280 sq.me…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 351 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has building permission of 737 sq.met…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Koutouloufari, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 77000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity suppl…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
215 m²
1
For sale land of 215 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
335 m²
1
For sale land of 335 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
300 m²
1
For sale land of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€210,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
1
For sale land of 357 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€250,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Hersonissos, Greece
1
600 m²
1
For sale land of 600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply,…
€120,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
6 000 m²
1
For sale land of 6000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€240,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
8 000 m²
1
For sale land of 8000 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
1 346 m²
1
For sale land of 1346 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
1 293 m²
1
For sale land of 1293 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
3 600 m²
1
For sale land of 3600 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€300,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Plot of land
Limenas Chersonisou, Greece
1
2 199 m²
1
For sale land of 2199 sq.meters in Crete. The territory has water supply, electricity supply…
€260,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
