Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Kozani

Commercial real estate in Kozani, Greece

Grevena
3
7 properties total found
Hotel 26 bedrooms in Imera, Greece
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Imera, Greece
Bedrooms 26
Area 2 000 m²
Property Code: 1324 - FOR SALE 26 Spaces, Hotel of total surface 2000 sq.m, 2 levels Velve…
€2,40M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Paleokastro, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Paleokastro, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
Winery for sale close to the city of Kozani. The estate of 4500 sq.m. consists of a vineyard…
€1,05M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Kozani, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Kozani, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 2 170 m²
Number of floors 1
A building of 17 apartments and 5 ground floor shops is for sale in the center of Kozani. Th…
€1,40M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Grevena, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Grevena, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 367 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 367 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€525,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Grevena, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Grevena, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 160 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€126,000
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Grevena, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Grevena, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1500 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
€1,05M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Servia, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Servia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 678 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale building consisting of reinforced concrete frame in a central plot of 3422 sq.m loc…
€70,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir