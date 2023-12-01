Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Grevena

Commercial real estate in Grevena, Greece

3 properties total found
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Grevena, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Grevena, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 367 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 367 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€525,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Grevena, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Grevena, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 160 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€126,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Grevena, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Grevena, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 1500 sq.meters in North Greece. The owners will be leaving the furnitur…
€1,05M
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir