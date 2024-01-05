Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Community, Greece

Hotel 17 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Elounda, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel in the centre of an elite touristic village in Lasithi region.The hotel has…
€3,15M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 28 rooms with sea view, with mountain view in Elounda, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms with sea view, with mountain view
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 28
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Available for sale a complex of apartments built in the traditional Cretan style, inMirabell…
€8,40M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 29 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Elounda, Greece
Hotel 29 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 29
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1100 sq.m in Elounda. The complex con…
€3,50M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Mir