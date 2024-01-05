Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Community, Greece

Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartments complex in Elounda! The complex consists of ground floor and first floor…
€480,000
Hotel 17 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Elounda, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 900 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel in the centre of an elite touristic village in Lasithi region.The hotel has…
€3,15M
Hotel 28 rooms with sea view, with mountain view in Elounda, Greece
Hotel 28 rooms with sea view, with mountain view
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 28
Area 1 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Available for sale a complex of apartments built in the traditional Cretan style, inMirabell…
€8,40M
Hotel 29 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Elounda, Greece
Hotel 29 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 29
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel complex "Aparthotel" with total area of 1100 sq.m in Elounda. The complex con…
€3,50M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Elounda, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business area of 220 sq.m in Crete. The business consists of a tavern with a total …
€950,000
Commercial 1 room with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 55 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows. Th…
€96,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Elounda, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 745 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a complex with houses in Crete. The complex consists of 10 houses scattered in a we…
€4,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Elounda, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Elounda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business in Elounda Agios Nikolaos. The business is 850m2 on a 1500m2 plot and comp…
€3,00M
Commercial 1 room with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 59 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows. Th…
€75,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view in District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with city view
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale, an unfinished business of 6 apartments in cosmopolitan Elounda, Crete. T…
€690,000
