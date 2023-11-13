Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Kallithea, Greece

Hotel 32 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 32 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 32
Area 600 m²
Floor -1
Kallithea SALE Hotel 32 Rooms, 16 Bathroom 16 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Levels, Good condition, Gar…
€2,00M
Hotel 32 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 32 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 32
Bathrooms count 16
Area 600 m²
Property Code: HPS3999 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €2.000.000 . This 600 sq.…
€2,00M
Hotel 18 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with landscape design in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 18 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with landscape design
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 18
Area 300 m²
Floor -1
Kallithea SALE Hotel 18 WC Area: 300 m2, 3 Levels, Not Important, Garden, View, Code. HPS249…
€370,000
Hotel 18 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 18
Area 300 m²
Property Code: HPS2498 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €370.000 . This 300 sq. m…
€370,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
€800,000
Hotel 9 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 9 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Timeless yet modern Hotel for sale in the vibrant Kalithea in a prime location with just a s…
€1,20M
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 232 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
€1,60M
Hotel 15 rooms with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 15 rooms with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 15
Area 448 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer for sale a hotel in the popular resort village of Kassandra Peninsula. Hotel consis…
€600,000
Hotel 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a complex of six maisonettes in a popular region of the Halkidiki peninsula. Each m…
€850,000
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a hotel of 450 sq m in the center of one of the most touristic areas of Halkidiki. …
€1,10M
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 293 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
€480,000
Hotel 1 room with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
€600,000
