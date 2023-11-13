UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Shop
Other
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
UZS
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Greece
Commercial
Kallithea
Commercial real estate in Kallithea, Greece
hotels
12
Clear all
21 property total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Hotel 32 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Kallithea, Greece
32
600 m²
-1
Kallithea SALE Hotel 32 Rooms, 16 Bathroom 16 WC Area: 600 m2, 3 Levels, Good condition, Gar…
€2,00M
Recommend
Hotel 32 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
32
16
600 m²
Property Code: HPS3999 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €2.000.000 . This 600 sq.…
€2,00M
Recommend
Hotel 18 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with landscape design
Kallithea, Greece
18
300 m²
-1
Kallithea SALE Hotel 18 WC Area: 300 m2, 3 Levels, Not Important, Garden, View, Code. HPS249…
€370,000
Recommend
Commercial 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kallithea, Greece
6
5
300 m²
This is a wonderful building for sale in Kalithea Halkidiki occupying the largest corner plo…
€650,000
Recommend
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
18
300 m²
Property Code: HPS2498 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €370.000 . This 300 sq. m…
€370,000
Recommend
Commercial 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
4
1
140 m²
Property Code: HPS1266 - Building FOR SALE in Kassandra Kallithea for €250.000 . This 140 sq…
€250,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
1
220 m²
1
For sale hotel of 220 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. The owner…
€800,000
Recommend
Hotel 9 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kallithea, Greece
9
9
Timeless yet modern Hotel for sale in the vibrant Kalithea in a prime location with just a s…
€1,20M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
1
232 m²
1
For sale hotel of 232 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
€1,60M
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
1
1 200 m²
2
For sale a bowling center located in a popular entertainment district near major hotels and …
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 15 rooms with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
15
448 m²
2
We offer for sale a hotel in the popular resort village of Kassandra Peninsula. Hotel consis…
€600,000
Recommend
Hotel 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
3
1
720 m²
2
For sale a complex of six maisonettes in a popular region of the Halkidiki peninsula. Each m…
€850,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
1
70 m²
1
For sale business of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the f…
€120,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
1
292 m²
1
For sale business of 292 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. A view of the city opens up fro…
€520,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
1
640 m²
1
For sale business of 640 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the …
€700,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
1
576 m²
1
For sale business of 576 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. There are solar panels for wate…
€1,000,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
1
74 m²
1
For sale business of 74 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the f…
€145,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
1
480 m²
1
For sale a hotel of 450 sq m in the center of one of the most touristic areas of Halkidiki. …
€1,10M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
1
293 m²
1
For sale hotel of 293 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
€480,000
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
1
260 m²
1
For sale hotel of 260 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The hotel has one level. There are…
€600,000
Recommend
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
1
600 m²
1
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The owners will be leaving the …
€190,000
Recommend
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL