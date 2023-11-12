Hotels for sale in Chania Municipality, Greece

UAE
13 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Hotel
Káto Stalós, Greece
This is a fantastic hotel for sale in Platanias, Chania, Crete. The property is located at t…
€2,99M
Recommend
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Chania Municipality, Greece
9
570 m²
1
For sale hotel unit in the center of Chania.On a plot of 140 sq.m. hotel for sale with a tot…
€1,60M
Recommend
Hotel
Chania Municipality, Greece
This incredible hotel for sale in Agioi Apostoloi, Chania is an investor’s dream. This popul…
€1,50M
Recommend
Hotel 17 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kampani, Greece
17
850 m²
1
For sale hotel unit in Akrotiri, Chania.On a plot of 1020 sq.m. hotel for sale 850 sq.m. The…
€1,30M
1
Recommend
Hotel with Bedrooms
Plataniás, Greece
This hotel for sale in Platanias Chania Crete is situated 100 meters from the beach of Pla…
€1,75M
Recommend
Hotel with Bedrooms
Agía Marína, Greece
This hotel for sale in Chania, Crete is located in the top tourist area of Agia Marina. The …
€950,000
Recommend
Hotel 41 room with fridge, with furnishings
Káto Stalós, Greece
41
4 726 m²
1
For sale a Hotel of 4726sqm located in the island of Crete. The Hotel accommodates 41 comfor…
€9,00M
Recommend
Hotel 24 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Stalos, Greece
24
980 m²
1
We offer for sale a 980 sq.m. hotel on the island of Crete. The hotel has 20 studios, and 2 …
€2,15M
Recommend
Hotel 4 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
4
268 m²
1
For sale hotel in the Venetian centre, in the city of Chania. The hotel building is located …
€1,000,000
Recommend
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Mournies, Greece
14
535 m²
4
There is a small hotel and a detached maisonette in the city of Chania for sale - total livi…
€1,20M
Recommend
Hotel 17 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Chorafakia, Greece
17
1 200 m²
1
For sale hotel 1200 sq.m, on the suburbs of Chania - the northern coast of Crete, 7 km fro…
€2,20M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Daratsos, Greece
1
830 m²
1
For sale hotel 830 sq.m in Chania region. The three-storey hotel is built on a plot 1200 m2 …
€1,32M
Recommend
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Ligides, Greece
1
2 000 m²
1
For sale three-storey unfinished building - hotel with an area of 2 000 sq.m. There is an op…
€1,70M
Recommend
