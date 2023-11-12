Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Commercial
  4. Chania Municipality

Commercial real estate in Chania Municipality, Greece

hotels
13
38 properties total found
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
Commercial with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 3
€850,000
Commercial real estate with mountain view, with furnishings in Korakies, Greece
Commercial real estate with mountain view, with furnishings
Korakies, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 3
Business for sale in Akrotiri, Chania.On a plot of 1,500 sq.m. for sale a business consistin…
€2,67M
Hotel in Káto Stalós, Greece
Hotel
Káto Stalós, Greece
This is a fantastic hotel for sale in Platanias, Chania, Crete. The property is located at t…
€2,99M
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Sternes, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Sternes, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
Business for sale in Akrotiri, Chania.On a plot of 1000 sq.m. for sale 2 Villas and 4 suites…
€1,82M
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Chania Municipality, Greece
Hotel 9 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel unit in the center of Chania.On a plot of 140 sq.m. hotel for sale with a tot…
€1,60M
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Káto Stalós, Greece
Commercial real estate with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Káto Stalós, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: par…
€855,000
Hotel in Chania Municipality, Greece
Hotel
Chania Municipality, Greece
This incredible hotel for sale in Agioi Apostoloi, Chania is an investor’s dream. This popul…
€1,50M
Commercial 2 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Oasi, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Oasi, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a business of two independent apartments in Chania. On a plot of 125 sq.m. 2 apartm…
€355,000
Commercial 1 room with city view in Chania Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 65 sq.meters in Crete. A view of the city opens up from the windows
€170,000
Hotel 17 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Kampani, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Kampani, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel unit in Akrotiri, Chania.On a plot of 1020 sq.m. hotel for sale 850 sq.m. The…
€1,30M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Mournies, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Mournies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
Suggested for sale an apartment complex in Chania. The building has not been fully completed…
€375,000
Hotel with Bedrooms in Plataniás, Greece
Hotel with Bedrooms
Plataniás, Greece
This   hotel for sale in Platanias Chania Crete is situated 100 meters from the beach of Pla…
€1,75M
Hotel with Bedrooms in Agía Marína, Greece
Hotel with Bedrooms
Agía Marína, Greece
This hotel for sale in Chania, Crete is located in the top tourist area of Agia Marina. The …
€950,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Chania Municipality, Greece
Commercial 2 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Property Code: 1279 - FOR SALE 2 Bedrooms, Side to side Building of total surface 80 m2, 4…
€230,000
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Koumbeli, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Koumbeli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a commercial property in Crete, with an area of 135 sq.m. It is situated on the sev…
€290,000
Hotel 41 room with fridge, with furnishings in Káto Stalós, Greece
Hotel 41 room with fridge, with furnishings
Káto Stalós, Greece
Rooms 41
Area 4 726 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a Hotel of 4726sqm located in the island of Crete. The Hotel accommodates 41 comfor…
€9,00M
Commercial real estate with furnishings in Korakies, Greece
Commercial real estate with furnishings
Korakies, Greece
Rooms 13
Area 1 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a complex of 12 apartments in Chania, Crete. At the entrance, there is a recepti…
€600,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
Commercial space for sale with an area of 192 sq.meters on the waterfront of Chania. A the m…
€850,000
Hotel 24 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Stalos, Greece
Hotel 24 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Stalos, Greece
Rooms 24
Area 980 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a 980 sq.m. hotel on the island of Crete. The hotel has 20 studios, and 2 …
€2,15M
Hotel 4 rooms with city view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
Hotel 4 rooms with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel in the Venetian centre, in the city of Chania. The hotel building is located …
€1,000,000
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Mournies, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Mournies, Greece
Rooms 14
Area 535 m²
Number of floors 4
There is a small hotel and a detached maisonette in the city of Chania for sale - total livi…
€1,20M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 850 m²
Number of floors 1
Property for sale ,for doing business in Chania, near the center. The store has an area of ​…
€2,30M
Commercial 1 room with furnishings in Mournies, Greece
Commercial 1 room with furnishings
Mournies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 258 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 258 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
€600,000
Hotel 17 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Chorafakia, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Chorafakia, Greece
Rooms 17
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel ​​1200 sq.m, on the suburbs of Chania - the northern coast of Crete, 7 km fro…
€2,20M
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a complex of three one-story buildings with a total area of 187.29 m2, as well a…
€720,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Marmaras, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Marmaras, Greece
Rooms 1
Number of floors 1
For sale is a bussiness property with a very famous factory in Chania. The plot has: a produ…
€1,60M
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings in Mournies, Greece
Commercial 1 room with city view, with furnishings
Mournies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3 storey building in the old part of the city in the heart of Chania. Crete. on the…
€650,000
Commercial 1 bedroom with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
Commercial 1 bedroom with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale business of 160 sq.meters in Crete. There are solar panels for water heating, a fir…
€550,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Souda, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Souda, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 548 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 6 apartments and 2 floored apartments. On the first floor there are 2 a…
€1,30M
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Daratsos, Greece
Hotel 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Daratsos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 830 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel 830 sq.m in Chania region. The three-storey hotel is built on a plot 1200 m2 …
€1,32M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir