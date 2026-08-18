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Business for sale in Athens, Greece

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Established business 25 m² in Municipality of Athens, Greece
Established business 25 m²
Municipality of Athens, Greece
Area 25 m²
Real estate investments in Athens: boutique hotel Socio Central and Golden Visa program for …
$288,284
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