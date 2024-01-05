Hotels for sale in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Hotel 14 rooms with furniture, with security, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with furniture, with security, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 480 m²
Property Code: 11196 - Hotel FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €1.500.000 . This 480 sq. m. furnish…
Price on request
Leave a request
Hotel 1 room in Lefkakia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Lefkakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 1450 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The hotel has one level. The owners…
€3,80M
Leave a request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Hotel 1 room in Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Agia Paraskevi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale hotel of 470 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The hotel has one level.…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
