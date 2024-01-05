Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Nafplio
3
33 properties total found
Other 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Other 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 580 m²
€380,000
Commercial 1 room with mountain view in Aria, Greece
Commercial 1 room with mountain view
Aria, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 600 sq.meters in Peloponnese. There is a fireplace. The owners will be …
€1,50M
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: 11713 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €160.000 . This 100 sq. m…
Price on request
Commercial 2 rooms in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Property Code: 11675 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €150.000 . This 200 sq. m…
Price on request
Investment 2 rooms with furniture, with fireplace, with tents in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Investment 2 rooms with furniture, with fireplace, with tents
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 276 m²
Property Code: 621641 - House FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Tirintha for €200.000 . This 276 sq. …
Price on request
Commercial 6 rooms with furniture, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 6 rooms with furniture, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 380 m²
Property Code: 621619 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €300.000 . This 380 sq. m. …
Price on request
Commercial 3 rooms with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Property Code: 11572 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €280.000 . This 120 sq. m. Ho…
Price on request
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Property Code: 11571 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €165.000 . This 71 sq. m. Hou…
Price on request
Commercial real estate with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial real estate with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 10
Area 325 m²
Property Code: 1141 - Building FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €280.000. This 325 sq. m. Building…
Price on request
Commercial 3 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Property Code: 581509 - House FOR SALE in Argos Center for €250.000 . This 127 sq. m. furnis…
Price on request
Commercial 3 rooms with fireplace, with storage room, with tents in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms with fireplace, with storage room, with tents
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 218 m²
Property Code: 11460 - House FOR SALE in Ermioni Center for €650.000 . This 218 sq. m. Hous…
Price on request
Commercial in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 5 800 m²
In Xiropigado in North Kynouria, a plot of land with a total area of 5,800 sq.m. with olive …
Price on request
Commercial with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Property Code: 11108 - House FOR SALE in Ermioni Agioi Anargiroi for €350.000 . This 220 sq.…
Price on request
Commercial 4 rooms with furniture, with fireplace, with tents in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 4 rooms with furniture, with fireplace, with tents
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Property Code: 1705 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €390.000. This 185 sq. m. Hou…
Price on request
Commercial 6 rooms with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 6 rooms with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 420 m²
Property Code: 1715 - FOR SALE renovated 6 Bedrooms, House of total surface 420 sq.m, 2 lev…
Price on request
Commercial 2 rooms with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Property Code: 1765 - Apartment FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €110.000 . This 72 sq. m. Apartm…
Price on request
Commercial 2 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Property Code: 1801 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €175.000. This 132 sq. m…
Price on request
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Property Code: 1889 - FOR SALE newly built 2 Bedrooms, Apartment of total surface 95 sq.m,…
Price on request
Investment 4 rooms with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Investment 4 rooms with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Property Code: 1343 - Maisonette FOR SALE in North Kinouria Xiropigado for €350.000 . This 2…
Price on request
Investment 8 rooms with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Investment 8 rooms with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Property Code: 11119 - House FOR SALE in North Kinouria Xiropigado for €650.000 . This 400 s…
Price on request
Hotel 14 rooms with furniture, with security, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Hotel 14 rooms with furniture, with security, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
Area 480 m²
Property Code: 11196 - Hotel FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €1.500.000 . This 480 sq. m. furnish…
Price on request
Commercial 4 rooms with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 4 rooms with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Property Code: 11231 - House FOR SALE in Asini Agia Paraskevi for €220.000 . This 128 sq. m.…
Price on request
Commercial 3 rooms with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 3 rooms with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Property Code: 11255 - Maisonette FOR SALE in North Kinouria Xiropigado for €240.000 . This …
Price on request
Commercial 2 rooms with security, with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with security, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: 1284 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €150.000 . This 100 sq. m.…
Price on request
Commercial real estate with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial real estate with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 288 m²
Property Code: 601340 - Hotel FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €450.000 . This 288 sq. m. furnishe…
Price on request
Commercial in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 4 000 m²
Property Code. 581369 - Agricultural FOR SALE in North Kinouria Xiropigado for €100.000 . Di…
Price on request
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Commercial 2 rooms with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: 11425 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €0 . This 100 sq. m. House i…
Price on request
Shop in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Shop
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Ground floor open-plan store 1,905.19 sq.m. with 2 WC, pre-hall, storage space, auxiliary ar…
€992,000
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Stains, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Stains, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 780 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 3-storey building in the village of Kranidi, Peloponnese. The ground floor consis…
€2,00M
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Agii Anargyri, Greece
Commercial 1 room with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Agii Anargyri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale business of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The owners will be le…
€640,000
