Houses with garden for sale in Ghana

5 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
5 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
PROPERTY ID: ADJ016This property is a 5 bedroom semi-detached house with 1 bedroom boys quar…
$250,000
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID:TR048Live in this spacious old 4 bedroom house with 1 boy’s quarters located in …
$600,000
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: OSK156This property is a 4 Bedroom House for sale in Lakeside. The property is …
$200,000
4 bedroom house in La, Ghana
4 bedroom house
La, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: LA015These are 4 Bedroom Semi-Detached Townhouses selling at La, behind the Tra…
$330,000
4 bedroom house in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: ADJ006This new development is a collection of 4 and 5 bedroom townhouses sellin…
$325,000
2 bedroom house in Oyarifa, Ghana
2 bedroom house
Oyarifa, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK001This property will comprise of 55 unit mix of 2 & 3 bedroom mid-end detac…
$55,000
5 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
5 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
PROPERTY ID: WL017This property is a newly-built 5 bedroom self-compound house located in th…
$4,40M
5 bedroom house in Legon, Ghana
5 bedroom house
Legon, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
PROPERTY ID: TR031 This property is a luxurious 5 bedroom house with 2 boys’ quarters sellin…
$1,60M
5 bedroom house in La, Ghana
5 bedroom house
La, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
PROPERTY ID: LB048This luxurious 6 Bedroom house in Labone which doubles as a residential/co…
$8,000
5 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
5 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
PROPERTY ID: EL327This property is a 5 bedroom house for sale in East Legon. The building is…
$650,000
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: ADJ029This property is a 4 bedroom self-compound house in a gated community loc…
$500,000
3 bedroom house in Tema West Municipal District, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Tema West Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: SP046This property is a 3 bedroom semi-detached house located in East Airport o…
$250,000
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: SP228This property is an executive single storey 4 bedroom house in a gated com…
$385,000
5 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
5 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
This property is a 5 bedroom self-compound house with 1 bedroom boys quarters located in Dzo…
$750,000
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: SP114This property is a 4 bedroom detached single storey house selling located …
$200,000
5 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
5 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
PROPERTY ID: AH017This is a 5 bedroom large modern house located in the Airport Hills Commun…
$4,500
4 bedroom house in La, Ghana
4 bedroom house
La, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: CS109This property is a 4 semi-detached townhouse in a gated community for rent…
$3,500
5 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
5 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: KSI006This is a large 5-bedroom house located in Kumasi, Mamponteng – Dumanafo …
$80,000
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: OSK144This is a newly built 4 bedroom storey house selling in Lakeside. The pro…
$170,000
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: TM080This property development is a collection of 4 bedroom self-compound house…
$250,000
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: ADJ032This property is a 5 unit Townhouse situated in a gated community in Adji…
$350,000
3 bedroom house in Madina, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Madina, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
The house comes with 1 huge master bedroom with shower whilst all other bedrooms are en-suit…
$200,000
3 bedroom house in Legon, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Legon, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: EL267This house is a 3 bedroom townhouse with a staff quarters on a shared comp…
$350,000
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: HTS017This property is a 4 bedroom detached house located in Haatso, within 5 m…
$220,000
4 bedroom house in Dome, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Dome, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: OSK087This property is a collection of 4 bedroom houses at Dome. The houses are…
$300,000
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID:AR057This property is an enclave of 14 executive fully detached town homes locat…
$4,000
5 bedroom house in Kumasi, Ghana
5 bedroom house
Kumasi, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
PROPERTY ID: KSI002This property is a 5 Bedroom house located in Kumasi. This property is re…
$230,000
5 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
5 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: AHThis property is a 5 bedroom house for sale in the serene and calm Airport Hi…
$1,80M
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: EL318This property is a 4 bedroom house with 2 boys’ quarters for sale in East …
$580,000
3 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK030This home provides separate living spaces to suit couples and small famil…
$185,000
