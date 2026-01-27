Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Greater Accra Region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Greater Accra Region, Ghana

Accra
301
Dzorwulu
58
La
17
Sakumono
5
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
148 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: SP183This property is a 6 bedroom house for sale in Spintex. The property comes…
$500,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Property ID: EL310This is a 4 bedroom 4 unit development in East Legon. The property feature…
$450,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in La, Ghana
4 bedroom house
La, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: LB050This lovely property is a 4 Bedroom self-compound house with 2 staff quart…
$1,30M
Leave a request
Sky ApartmentsSky Apartments
2 bedroom house in Dome, Ghana
2 bedroom house
Dome, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: OSK055This property is a 2 bedroom duplex (all bedrooms upstairs) semi-detached…
$80,000
Leave a request
6 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
6 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: OSK201This is a 6 bedroom house with 1 boy’s quarters selling at Oyarifa – Spec…
$250,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Dzorwulu, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Dzorwulu, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: DZ079This property is a collection of 3 Bedroom Townhouses and staff quarters i…
$550,000
Leave a request
TekceTekce
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: EL318This property is a 4 bedroom house with 2 boys’ quarters for sale in East …
$580,000
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
5 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
PROPERTY ID: SP115This property has 2 main buildings on a 100” x 80” compound. The first sin…
$220,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Dzorwulu, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Dzorwulu, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: This property is a 3 bedroom detached townhouse located in the Airport Resident…
$2,300
Leave a request
Vienna PropertyVienna Property
3 bedroom house in Legon, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Legon, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: EL194This property is a 3 bedroom detached townhouse with a staff quarters perf…
$400,000
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
5 bedroom house
Adenta Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: TR014This Luxurious property is a 5 Bedroom Furnished House Selling, Trasacco V…
$1,000,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This collection of properties are 3,4 & 5 bedroom detached houses in a gated community devel…
$150,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID:AR057This property is an enclave of 14 executive fully detached town homes locat…
$4,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Kpone Katamanso Municipal District, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Kpone Katamanso Municipal District, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: OSK011This beautiful development is a 4 bedroom sizeable townhouse located in E…
$165,000
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
5 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
PROPERTY ID: AH024This property is a fully furnished luxury 5 bedroom Mansion with 3 bedroom…
$3,00M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: AH001This property is a 3 bedroom self-compound house with a 1 bedroom en-suite…
$330,000
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in La, Ghana
5 bedroom house
La, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: CS076This is a 4 bedroom house with 2 bedroom staff quarters for rent in Canton…
$4,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: AB081This is a newly built 4 bedroom house with 1 boy’s quarters selling in Abe…
$300,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: LA024This development comprises of 3 and 4 bedroom self-compound house with 1 b…
$290,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: OSK220This property is a 4 bedroom home that was thoughtfully constructed and d…
$400,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in La, Ghana
4 bedroom house
La, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: AH011This development consists of 4 units of 4 bedrooms luxurious townhouse on …
$4,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: LA091This property is a gated community of 3 and 4 bedrooms terrace and semi-de…
$245,000
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
5 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
PROPERTY ID: EL327This property is a 5 bedroom house for sale in East Legon. The building is…
$650,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: EA020This upcoming development comprises of comprise of about 40 semi-detached …
$350,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: EA014This property is a 4 bedroom townhouse with 1 bedroom boys quarters in a g…
$550,000
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
5 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
PROPERTY ID: AH017This is a 5 bedroom large modern house located in the Airport Hills Commun…
$4,500
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
5 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
PROPERTY ID: WL016This property is a newly-built 5 bedroom self-compound house located in th…
$350,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID: AD019This is a collection of 3,4 and 5 bedroom houses with boy’s quarters in a …
$250,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
4 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
PROPERTY ID: SP240This is a single-storey 4 bedroom house selling at Spintex, Community 17. …
$200,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Accra, Ghana
3 bedroom house
Accra, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
PROPERTY ID:TRO47This house is a 3 bedroom house with 1 boy’s quarters located in Trasacco. …
$500,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Greater Accra Region, Ghana

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go