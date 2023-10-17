Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ghana
  3. Residential
  4. Tema
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Tema, Ghana

2 BHK
4
Apartment To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Tema, Ghana
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Tema, Ghana
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
A collection of superbly designed townhouses in Sakumono, one of Accra’s most sought after r…
€132,645
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Tema, Ghana
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Tema, Ghana
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/2
A collection of superbly designed townhouses in Sakumono, one of Accra’s most sought after r…
€127,908
9 room apartment with needs repair in Sakumono, Ghana
9 room apartment with needs repair
Sakumono, Ghana
Rooms 16
Bathrooms count 17
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/2
This beautiful 15 bedroom all-en-suite single storey building is located in the serene chape…
€208,442
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Tema, Ghana
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property Id: TM046Location: Tema Community 19This developer has acquired about 85 acres of l…
€175,281
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with internet, with equipped kitchen in Tema, Ghana
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with internet, with equipped kitchen
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: TM075This property is a collection of 2 Bedroom terrace townhouses selling at T…
€42,636
3 room apartment with Bedrooms in Sakumono, Ghana
3 room apartment with Bedrooms
Sakumono, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
PROPERTY ID: TM004DELUXE APARTMENT 3 BedroomsPrice: $ 165,000.00Location: Sakumono, Tema, Gh…
€156,332
3 room apartment in Tema, Ghana
3 room apartment
Tema, Ghana
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
€258,658
Apartment with Water Reservoir, with 24/7 Security in Tema, Ghana
Apartment with Water Reservoir, with 24/7 Security
Tema, Ghana
PROPERTY ID: TM039This community will have serviced plots in a modern secured gated communit…
€52,111

Properties features in Tema, Ghana

with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir