  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Ozurgeti
  4. Commercial

Commercial real estate in Ozurgeti, Georgia

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Hotel 1 098 m² in Batumi, Georgia
Hotel 1 098 m²
Batumi, Georgia
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 098 m²
Number of floors 4
Hotel in Batumi for sale for $1,900,000. The hotel has 4 floors, 16 rooms in total - 1 su…
$1,90M
Commercial property 28 m² in Georgia
Commercial property 28 m²
Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 16/23
Description: 1-room apartment for sale in Batumi, on Bagrationi Street, near Batumi Arena. T…
$40,000
Commercial property 192 m² in Georgia
Commercial property 192 m²
Georgia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Floor 1/1
Description: Universal commercial space for sale or rent in the center of Akhaltsikhe, in a …
$300,000
Hotel for sale in Tbilisi, Mtatsminda in Tbilisi, Georgia
Hotel for sale in Tbilisi, Mtatsminda
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 25
Bathrooms count 10
Area 20 640 m²
Number of floors 4
Newly built aparthotel is for sale in Sololaki, in the most active tourist area, 4-storied 2…
$3,00M
Commercial property 17 000 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 17 000 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 30
Area 17 000 m²
Description: Operating hotel for rent on Mtatsminda. (The main photo of the façade is a simi…
$16,000
Commercial property 92 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 92 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/11
Commercial office space for sale in Saburtalo, on Tsintsadze Street. In an old building, on …
$138,500
Commercial property 245 m² in Georgia
Commercial property 245 m²
Georgia
Bathrooms count 5
Area 245 m²
Floor 1/1
Description: A functional cottage for sale in Suram, in a populated area, on the edge of the…
$180,000
Commercial property 800 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 800 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 800 m²
Floor 1/3
Description: Warehouse / industrial commercial space for rent in Lilo, near Lilo Mall, 700 m…
$1,770
Commercial property 700 m² in Georgia
Commercial property 700 m²
Georgia
Bathrooms count 2
Area 700 m²
Exclusive right!!! Listed for sale!!! In Akhmeta, on the way to Ikalto, in Atskuri, near the…
$550,000
Commercial property 64 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 64 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 4/11
Description: 2-room apartment for rent in Dighom massif, Agmashenebeli alley. in a newly bui…
$700
Restaurant for sale in Old Tbilisi in Tbilisi, Georgia
Restaurant for sale in Old Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 287 m²
Number of floors 1
287 sq.m. commercial space for restaurant for sale in Mtatsminda-Sololaki, on Amagleba str, …
$900,000
Commercial property 64 m² in Tbilisi, Georgia
Commercial property 64 m²
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/1
Description: Universal commercial space for sale in Navtlugi, in a crowded and mobile place.…
$85,000
