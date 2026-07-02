Residential complex Studia 325 m

LCD Business Class Premier \ Prime

Business class residential complex.

Club type house for business and IT class. 21st floor

Location.

300m from the sea

250m from the park

700m from TC

Mountain and city views

Complex built

Sale of apartments in a white frame.

Club-type house for business and IT-class, with infrastructure, coworking area for work, a place to relax without leaving home.

Near the house a variety of infrastructure for a comfortable life:

The largest shopping center in the city - Metro City,

In 5 minutes – the sea and Central Boulevard

10 minutes - Airport and House of Justice.

Infrastructure:

Spacious coworking with workplaces and a recreation area where you can do business or communicate with colleagues, hold meetings and privately plan a business

The gym.

Underground parking for cars and electric scooters

The playground in the yard

Storage room (for bicycle/wheelchair/snowboard)

Reception.

Security and video surveillance 24/7

High-speed Internet

Concierge service

OC

1 building, 1 entrance

21st floor

300 apartments

1st floor - commercial space

ceiling height 2.9m

It is possible to combine several apartments.

1830m2 total area of the site.

The house is gasified and the points will be brought to the balcony.

Meters for electricity, cold water and gas supply will be installed for each apartment.

The construction of the building is monolithic-framework.

2 elevators in the building.

Price in white frame.

Plus $1,000 in gas supply and meter installation. The price is in the contract.

Maintenance:

To maintain a comfortable stay and quality service in our LCD provides payment for maintenance. The amount is only $ 1.5 per sq.m. (note that it will not change for 5 years after the start of occupancy of the house). This price includes a variety of services, namely:

The gym

Storage cells

Reception.

Cleaning of public places;

Cleaning the facade;

Lighting of public places;

Ensuring security and order in the complex

Security and video surveillance 24/7

The playground in the yard,

Coworking zone

Maintenance and cleaning of elevators and reimbursement of maintenance costs;

Ensuring the proper functioning of the fire protection system;

Care for the external territory of the complex (yard, plants around, playground);

Replacement of door handles, fittings, and lighting lamps in public areas;

These services can be used for free (included in the service):

• Reception,

24-hour security,

• The gym,

• Storage room,

• The playground in the yard,

• Coworking area with workplaces and a recreation area where you can hold meetings, communicate with colleagues and plan a business in privacy;

maintenance of 1.5 dollar/m2

PV 20-30%

installment

Payment plan check with the manager

Possible payment in cryptocurrency