Residential complex Studia 325 m

LCD Business Class Premier \ Prime
Business class residential complex.
Club type house for business and IT class. 21st floor
Location.
300m from the sea
250m from the park
700m from TC
Mountain and city views
Complex built
Sale of apartments in a white frame.
Club-type house for business and IT-class, with infrastructure, coworking area for work, a place to relax without leaving home.
Near the house a variety of infrastructure for a comfortable life:
Infrastructure:
1 building, 1 entrance
21st floor
300 apartments
1st floor - commercial space
ceiling height 2.9m
It is possible to combine several apartments.
1830m2 total area of the site.
The house is gasified and the points will be brought to the balcony.
Meters for electricity, cold water and gas supply will be installed for each apartment.
The construction of the building is monolithic-framework.
2 elevators in the building.
Price in white frame.
Plus $1,000 in gas supply and meter installation. The price is in the contract.
Maintenance:
To maintain a comfortable stay and quality service in our LCD provides payment for maintenance. The amount is only $ 1.5 per sq.m. (note that it will not change for 5 years after the start of occupancy of the house). This price includes a variety of services, namely:
These services can be used for free (included in the service):
• Reception,
24-hour security,
• The gym,
• Storage room,
• The playground in the yard,
• Coworking area with workplaces and a recreation area where you can hold meetings, communicate with colleagues and plan a business in privacy;
maintenance of 1.5 dollar/m2
PV 20-30%
installment
Payment plan check with the manager
Possible payment in cryptocurrency