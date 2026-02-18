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Apartment in a new building Archi Universe

Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$75,000
VAT
from
$2,419/m²
;
3
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ID: 35039
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi
  • Address
    Levan Kartlelishvili Street
  • Metro
    Nadzaladevi (~ 900 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

About the complex

Prime Location in Saburtalo
Archi Universe is a premium residential complex located on University Street, one of the most prestigious and sought-after areas of Tbilisi. Combining city-center convenience with green surroundings, the complex offers stunning panoramic views and easy access to key areas, including the Bagebi Bridge for fast travel to Bagebi or Tskneti.

Modern Architecture and Premium Materials
The 26-story Archi Universe features 257 apartments across two connected residential blocks. The complex boasts contemporary architecture with high-quality, eco-friendly, and energy-efficient materials. German YTONG blocks maintain stable indoor temperatures while reducing energy costs by 40%. Terracotta facade panels from Germany and Portugal provide durability, fire resistance, and long-lasting aesthetic appeal, complemented by stylish glass railings.

Comprehensive Lifestyle and Infrastructure
Archi Universe offers a multifunctional space where residents can access all essentials without leaving the complex. Facilities include a European-standard fitness center, an outdoor swimming pool, a lobby with concierge services, a café, supermarket, pharmacy, and a variety of retail outlets.

A Unique Living Experience
Designed to meet the needs of modern residents, Archi Universe balances convenience, comfort, and style. Its premium amenities, central yet green location, and thoughtfully planned spaces create a perfect environment for both everyday life and investment.

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Tbilisi, Georgia
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Apartment in a new building Archi Universe
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$75,000
VAT
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